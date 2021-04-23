Friday Afternoon Weather Forecast, April 23rd, 2021

This afternoon will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. The highs will be in the upper 50s to the lower 60s. Friday night will be mostly clear. The lows will be in the upper 30s to the lower 40s.

Saturday will start out with some sunshine but the clouds will quickly increase. The highs will be in the upper 50s to the lower 60s. Showers will develop by the late afternoon hours. Saturday night will be cloudy with rain. The lows will be in the lower 40s.

Sunday will be cloudy with showers early. The clouds should break for some afternoon sunshine. The highs will be in the upper 50s to the lower 60s.

Monday will be mostly sunny and mild. The highs will be in the lower to mid 60s. Monday night will be partly cloudy with the lows in the lower 40s.

Tuesday will have a partly sunny sky. The highs will be in the mid 70s. Tuesday night will be partly cloudy. The lows will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Wednesday will have a mix of clouds and sun and it will be warm. The highs will be in the upper 70 to the lower 80s. Wednesday night will be partly cloudy. The lows will be in the mid 50s.

Thursday will start off partly sunny but it will become mostly cloudy. Showers will develop late in the day. The highs will be in the upper 70s to the lower 80s. Thursday night will be partly cloudy. The lows will be in the mid 50s.

Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy. There will be scattered showers around. The highs will be in the upper 60s to the 70s.