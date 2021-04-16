Friday Afternoon Weather Forecast, April 16th, 2021

The afternoon will remain cloudy with a few showers. The highs will be in the low to mid 50s. Tonight will be mostly cloudy. The lows will be in the lower 40s.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a sprinkle for a few of us. The highs will be in the mid 50s. Saturday night will be mostly cloudy. The lows will be in the upper 30s to the lower 40s.

Sunday will start out partly sunny but the clouds will increase by the afternoon. The highs will be in the lower 60s. There could be a stray shower. Sunday night will be mostly cloudy. The lows will be in the lower 40s.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with a stray shower. The highs will be in the mid to upper 50s. Monday night will be partly cloudy. The lows will be in the lower 40s.

Tuesday will have a mix of clouds and sun. The highs will be in the mid 60s. Showers will develop by the evening. Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with showers. The lows will be in the lower 40s.

Wednesday will be cloudy with showers, especially early. The clouds will break for more sunshine by the afternoon. The highs will be in the mid 50s. It will become windy. Wednesday night will be in the mid 30s.

Thursday will have a mix of clouds and sun and it will be windy. The highs will be in the mid 50s. Thursday night will be partly cloudy. The lows will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Friday will be partly cloudy. The highs will be in the lower 60s.