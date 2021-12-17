Friday Afternoon Weather December 17, 2021

(WTAJ) – Altoona had a record setting 67 degrees Thursday. Today will be much cooler, but still mild for the middle of December with highs close to 50. Look for thickening clouds this afternoon, but we likely stay dry.

Rain develops Friday evening/night. Some areas north could see some wet flakes or freezing rain for a little while late Friday night into Saturday morning. Highest risk for slick spots is north of I-80.

We’ll have a chilly rain on Saturday. Temperatures Saturday will be slow to rise through the 30s, but likely will spike briefly into the 40s. Areas west of 219 though will see 40s to low 50s.



Sunday turns colder and a flurry or snow shower cannot be ruled out on Sunday; otherwise, we’ll have times of clouds and sunshine along with a chilly breeze. Highs will be in the 30s.



The weather will be seasonable and calm early next week. Highs Monday through Wednesday will be closer to 40 with a mix of clouds and sunshine each day. Some colder air will start to press in toward the end of the week.

