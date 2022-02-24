Tonight, we will see a steady period of freezing rain and sleet between 10 pm and 4 am as temperatures hover just below the freezing mark. Remember the difference between freezing rain and sleet. Freezing rain is just rain that freezes when it hits the surface therefore glazing the ground in a thin layer of ice. Sleet is where it is frozen pellets hitting the surface. Once we get past 9 am Friday roads will began to improve.

Friday late morning, temperatures will rise briefly into the upper 30s to low 40s so many areas will see a quick shower and even snow shower before the system comes to an end. By Friday evening expect cooler and breezy conditions as overnight lows fall into the upper teens to low 20s.

The weekend will be colder. Saturday we’ll see a good amount of sunshine and clouds, but highs only climb into the mid-30s. Winds will also be quite breezy out of the northwest. Overnight lows drop into the mid-20s.

Sunday will turn out mostly cloudy and brisk with snow showers possible. Highs climb into the mid and upper 30s.

Monday will be windy and cold with clouds and sunshine and just the chance for some flurries. Highs will be in the low to mid 30s.

Mild air moves back in by Tuesday through late week. Highs will climb into the mid and upper 40s to even low 50s as we begin the month of March.

