Thursday Afternoon Weather Forecast, July 4th, 2019

This Independence Day will spark more than fireworks. It will be hot and humid with highs reaching the upper 80s. You’ll want to stay hydrated with plenty of water and cool with ice cream or other cool treats. Also pack the shades and sunblock if you will be out for an extended period. The heat and humidity will also help fuel thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening.A few of these storms could be strong and produce heavy downpours and gusty winds. Be prepared if you get caught in a passing storm and make sure you have a backup plan for any activities. Showers and storms will clear out overnight therefore, firework shows should continue as planned.

Friday will be warm and humid. The highs on Friday will be in the mid to upper 80s. The sunshine and high humidity will again fuel showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

The active weather will continue into Saturday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will pop up in the afternoon. A few of these storms could be strong and produce heavy downpours and gusty winds. Saturday will be warm and humid. The highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Sunday will be a drier day but there is still a chance for a pop up stray shower in the afternoon. We will have a mix of clouds and sun. The highs will be slightly cooler with the highs in the low to mid 80s.

Monday will be a dry day with more sun than clouds. Monday’s highs will be in the low to mid 80s. The dry weather pattern will continue through Thursday. The highs next week will be in the mid 80s.