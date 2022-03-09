This afternoon the snowfall will taper off as the low pressure system moves to the northeast. As the snow continues to fall, It will reduce visibility and potentially lead to some slick conditions. Use caution as you travel, there will be a slushy accumulation.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Cambria and Somerset counties until 4:00 PM. For Clearfield, northern Centre, and Cameron the Winter Weather Advisory goes until 6:00 PM. Precipitation should taper off by the evening commute. Tonight the sky will clear. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20s.

Thursday there will be clouds mixing with some sunshine. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the lower to mid 40s. Winds on Thursday will be from the east between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday night temperatures will dip into the lower to mid 30s.

Friday we will have clouds increasing as the day moves on. Winds on Friday will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Friday night a wintry mix will develop into Saturday morning. Saturday we will have a cloudy sky with snow showers and flurries. Most of the precipitation will be in the early part of the day. Saturday’s high temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds on Saturday will be from the west between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. It will be quite a windy day making the air feel colder.

Sunday we will have times of clouds and sunshine. There will also be a few flurries around. Winds on Sunday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Sunday high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. Sunday night temperatures will dip into the upper 20s. Monday we will have clouds mixing with some sunshine.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.

High temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 50s. Winds on Monday will be from the southwest ushering in the milder air. Monday night temperatures will fall into the 30s. Tuesday we will have clouds mixing with sunshine. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the lower to mid 40s. Winds on Tuesday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Tuesday night temperatures will drop into the upper 20s to lower 30s.