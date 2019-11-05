Morning Forecast, November 5, 2019

Today we will start off cloudy with some showers and then clouds will break late in the afternoon. A cold front will be moving across Central PA. Temperatures today will be in the lower to mid 50s. Winds will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Gusts could be higher. Tonight we will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s. During the overnight hours there will be a partially clear sky. Wednesday there will be times of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the west-southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday night temperatures will drop into the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Thursday will be a rather cloudy day with showers. Late Thursday the showers will mix in with snow showers. Thursday night, you’ll want to use caution because roadways could become slick. Especially on roads that have fallen leaves on them. Our high temperatures on Thursday will be in the lower to mid 40s. Winds on Thursday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday night we will fall in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Thursday night the showers will turn to snow showers.

There will be a cool down for the weekend. It will be quite chilly. Our average low temperatures this time of the year are in the mid 30s, and that is where our high temperatures will be. Friday we will have high temperatures only in the lower to mid 30s. Average high temperatures this time of the year are in the lower to mid 50s. During the day on Friday we will have snow showers early and they will taper to flurries as the day goes on. Otherwise there will be a mix of clouds and sunshine. Friday night we will have low temperatures in the upper teens to lower 20s. This could be the coldest night so far this season.

Saturday there will be a mostly sunny sky as high pressure is in place. Despite the sunshine, it is going to be another chilly day. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Saturday night we will fall into the lower to mid 20s with a clear sky. Sunday there will be more clouds compared to sunshine with showers and snow showers around. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 40s. Sunday night we will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Monday temperatures will reach into the mid to upper 30s. During the day on Monday we will have a mix of clouds and sun. There could be a few snow showers and flurries on Monday. Tuesday our high temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.