Morning Forecast, Monday October 28, 2019

Today we will have sunshine mixing with only a few clouds. High pressure has moved into Central PA after the cold front moved across the region yesterday. Our high temperatures today will be in the lower to mid 60s. This is above average for this time of the year. Our average high temperatures are in the mid to upper 50s. Winds today will be from the southwest and will be light. Tonight we will have a mainly to partially clear sky as temperatures fall into the mid to upper 40s.

Tuesday there will be a partly to mostly cloudy sky. In the east we will have more clouds and a shower cannot be ruled out. Further west there will be a mix of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures on Tuesday will be in the lower to mid 60s. Winds on Tuesday will be from the southeast and will be light. Tuesday night we will fall into the upper 40s to lower 50s with patchy clouds. Wednesday will be rather cloudy. A low pressure system will be approaching. Our high temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the southeast. Wednesday night will be cloudy as showers arrive. Low temperatures Wednesday night will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Thursday showers will turn into a steadier rainfall. Temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. If you are planning on Trick or Treating, you’ll want your rain gear with you. Thursday night the rain will continue as low temperatures fall into the 40s. Winds on Thursday will be from the southeast. Once the front moves through, chilly air will arrive on Friday. Our high temperatures on Friday we will only be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. It will also be quite a windy day making the air feel colder. Winds on Friday will be form the west at ten to fifteen miles an hour with gusts even higher. Friday we will have showers early and then clouds will begin to break as the day goes on. Friday night our temperatures will plummet into the upper 20s to lower 30s with a clearing sky.

Saturday will be cool. We will have high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Winds on Saturday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday there will be times of clouds and sunshine. Saturday night we will fall into the lower to mid 30s with a partly cloudy sky. Sunday there will also be a mix of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 40s. Sunday night we will have lower temperatures in the lower to mid 30s. Monday we will also have a mix of clouds and sun with high temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s.