Midday Forecast, Wednesday July 3, 2019

Today we will have times of clouds and sunshine. It will be humid and with the daytime heating, showers and thunderstorms will pop up this afternoon. Some could contain strong winds. Our high temperatures today will be in the mid to upper 80s. Tonight our low temperatures will fall into the upper 60s to lower 70s with a partly cloudy sky.

The Fourth of July will be very warm and muggy. We will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Once again in the afternoon hours there will be scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms could contain frequent lightning and downpours. You’ll want to stay weather aware. High temperatures on Independence Day will be in the mid to upper 80s. Some places will push 90 degrees. Thursday night we will have low temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s. There could be some natural fireworks along with the celebration ones.

Friday will also be a very warm and humid day. Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the mid to upper 80s. With the heat and humidity this week, make sure pets and neighbors are cool. Also remember to stay hydrated. Friday we will have a partly cloudy day with the afternoon showers and thunderstorms firing up. Friday night we will have low temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Saturday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine with afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Saturday night we will fall into the 60s. Sunday we will be partly sunny. A stray shower or thunderstorm on Sunday cannot be ruled out. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Sunday night we will have temperatures in the lower to mid 60s.

Monday high pressure will be in our area. We will have a partly sunny day. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Monday night we will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s. It will be a little more comfortable. Tuesday is looking nice too with high temperatures in the lower to mid 80s. On Tuesday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Tuesday night we will have low temperatures in the lower to mid 60s. The rest of next week temperatures will continue to reach the 80s during the day.