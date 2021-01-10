Evening weather forecast Sunday, January 10, 2020

Clouds will increase tonight. We’ll have a low temperature in the lower to middle 40s in the middle of the night, but as clouds increase, the temperature likely will sneak up a little by dawn. A few spots could have a flurry early on Monday; otherwise, the rest of the day will feature clouds breaking for sunshine. The clearing likely will happen first in areas near and east of I-99 with the clouds holding tougher near and just west of Route 219.

The chill will taper a bit Tuesday into Wednesday with more sunshine than clouds. Highs will be near to just above 40. Thursday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the lower to middle 40s. The next front will thicken clouds on Friday and will bring some rain showers in the afternoon. Temperatures Friday will still reach well into the 30s to near 40 in spots. Behind the front, it will turn windy and colder Friday night into Saturday with snow showers. Highs on Saturday will be in the lower to middle 30s with the wind making it feel colder than that. There may be an isolated flurry on Sunday; otherwise, we will have more clouds than sunshine with highs in the lower to middle 30s.