This past weekend was brutal with our high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s with very high humidity. We remained below our record high temperatures but that didn’t make it any easier to be outside.

A beautiful change to the weather pattern is here. A cold front is moving a crossed the state. The cold front brought showers and thunderstorms to the region. Monday was cooler compared to the weekend. The highs were in the mid to upper 70s but the dew point temperatures were still very high. The dew points were in the upper 60s to the lower 70s.

The cold front will exit the region tonight. Cooler and drier air will move into the region. Our winds will come out of the north and we will tape into a much cooler and drier air mass.

Tuesday will start out cloudy but the clouds will taper off. The afternoon will be very nice and refreshing. The high temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s but what is really going to be nice is how low the dew point temperatures will be. The dew points temperatures will fall into 50s. The humidity will move out of the region for awhile.

The rest of the week will be beautiful! Each day will be warm but not too warm with very low humidity. Also, the sunshine will take over the region so break out those sunglasses.