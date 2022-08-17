Tonight, showers and thunderstorms continue to diminish as the sun sets and we lose energy. Clouds will start to break overnight and we’ll be under a partly cloudy sky. Keep an eye out for fog into Thursday morning. Overnight lows drop into the 50s with calm winds.

Thursday fog should break just after sunrise and we’ll see a mix of clouds and sun. By the late afternoon a few pop up showers will be around, many of us will remain dry. High temperatures climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Overnight we’ll sit under a mostly clear sky and lows drop back into the upper 50s.

A quiet but warmer day in store for Friday. We’ll sit mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 80s as dewpoints climb into the 60s. Overnight lows will drop to near 60 degrees.

Saturday we’ll see more clouds develop late afternoon becoming mostly cloudy as rain chances increase. High temperatures will be in the low 80s with a few showers by the evening.