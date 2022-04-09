We will continue to see a few rain snow showers across the region into the overnight. Temperatures drop into the 30s with winds out the northwest at 5-10 mph.

Sunday we start the morning off with a few snow flurries and a mostly cloudy sky. As we head into the afternoon we’ll see decreasing clouds. Highs remain below average in the mid 40s with winds out of the northwest at 5-15 mph. Overnight expect a partly cloudy sky with lows dropping into the upper 20s and low 30s.

Monday we will have sunshine mixing in with a few passing clouds. An afternoon shower is possible. High temperatures will sit in the upper 50s to low 60s and overnight lows drop into the mid-40s.

Milder air starts to move back in for Tuesday. We’ll see a mix of cloud and sun becoming mostly cloudy by late afternoon. Highs will sit in the upper 60s with winds out of the west. Lows overnight drop into the upper 40s to low 50s.

Wednesday, we stay mild, and we’ll sit under a mostly cloudy sky. Highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s! A few scattered showers move back in late Wednesday for Thursday. Temperatures overnight sit mild in the low 50s,

