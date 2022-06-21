Starting Tuesday with a few showers and thunderstorms as the warm front moves across the region. Showers will be short lived and will taper by late morning with clouds decreasing into the afternoon. Winds will make the shift out of the west and temperatures will climb into the upper 80s for highs. Overnight we remain mild and muggy with lows in the mid 60s.

Wednesday we will remain warm and humid, and this keeps the storm chances around. Expect a partly cloudy to partly sunny sky with scattered showers and storms. If we get a good deal of sunshine in the afternoon, a few storms in the evening will be on the stronger side. Highs will be approaching 90 degrees before the font passes. Overnight we sit in the mid-60s.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed our region in a slight risk (level 2 out of 3) for severe weather Wednesday evening. Damaging winds will be our main threat.

Following the cold front on Wednesday a good deal of sunshine returns to close out the week. Clouds and sun for Thursday with highs in the lower 80s. Overnight we sit clear and lows drop into the upper 50s to low 60s.

Friday we will sit under a mostly sunny sky and highs in the low 80s. overnight lows will be mild in the lower 60s.

Staying warm and humid into the weekend. High temperatures climb into the mid-80s for both Saturday and Sunday. The chance of showers will return by late in the day Sunday and linger into Monday as the next front moves through.

