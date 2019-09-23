Evening weather, Monday, September 23rd, 2019

Behind the front Tuesday will feature both clouds and sunshine. It will be a bit breezy and not as warm as what it was on Monday. A stray sprinkle cannot be ruled out but most of us should be rain free. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the 60s to the lower 70s. Tuesday night will be comfortably cool under a mostly clear sky. Low temperatures will be in the 50s , some of the colder spots could drop into the 40s. Wednesday will be a nice day with a good deal of sunshine and high temperatures in the 70s along with low humidity.





Thursday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine. Ss another front approaches the area, there is a slight chance for a shower on Thursday. High temperatures will be in the lower to middle 70s. Behind that front it will turn more comfortable again Thursday night with lows in the upper 40s to the lower 50s. Sunshine will mix with some clouds on Friday with highs in the 70s. At this point it looks like the weekend will become a little more unsettled with the chance for some showers and maybe a couple of thunderstorms Saturday into Sunday. Otherwise, we will have clouds and some sunshine. Saturday will be the warmer day of the weekend with highs in the 70s to near 80. We’ll probably not get higher than the lower to middle 70s on Sunday. Showers are still a possibility on Monday; otherwise, it will be cloudy to partly sunny and a little cooler with highs in the lower to middle 70s.