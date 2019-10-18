Evening weather forecast

With a clear sky, light winds and a dry atmosphere, tonight is going to be quite chilly to cold. There will be some pockets of valley fog later on. We’re going to have a widespread frost and freeze. A freeze warning is in effect for the counties along and east of I-99. Low tonight will be in the 20s to the lower 30s. Saturday will start off frosty and cold but at least we’ll have a fair amount of sunshine before some high clouds stream in from the south. These clouds will be streaming northward from what is now Tropical Storm Nestor which will be passing through the Southeast this weekend. Highs on Saturday will be near to just above 60 so it will be much warmer in the afternoon compared to the morning.

As this disturbance passes to our south, we’re going to have an increase in cloudiness Saturday night. We’ll have a period of drizzle and light rain in spots later Saturday night into Sunday morning. Clouds should break up for some sunshine in many places Sunday afternoon. Highs on Sunday will be in the 50s to the lower 60s.

Behind this system will should have a nice break on Monday with a mix of clouds and sunshine and a breezy and mild afternoon. Highs on Monday will be well into the 60s to near 70 which would qualify as a brief taste of Indian Summer. A cold front will bring showers, maybe even a thunderstorm on Tuesday. Highs on Tuesday will be in the 60s. Behind that front, we’ll have a mix of clouds and sunshine along with a bit of a breeze on Wednesday. Highs will be in the lower to middle 50s. Thursday will be a nice day with some sunshine and highs in the 50s to near 60. We’ll have a mix of clouds and sunshine on Friday. Highs will be near to just above 60.