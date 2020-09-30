Evening weather forecast Wednesday, September 30, 2020

Tonight will feature a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Another cold front moving through the region will bring us a scattering of showers, but there is not going to be a lot of rain and a lot of spots will be missed. Lows tonight will be in the 40s to near 50. This is cool, but pretty close to the average lows for the date.

Thursday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine. We’ll probably have more sunshine than clouds east of I-99. There will be more cloud farther to the west. A stray shower can not be ruled out in the far northwestern part of our region, toward Elk and Jefferson counties. It will be pleasantly cool on Thursday with highs near to just above 60. Another cold front will then move through the region and usher in the chilliest air of the season so far for Friday into the weekend. Friday will feature a partly to mostly cloudy sky with a couple of scattered showers, especially near and west of Route 219. Temperatures on Friday will likely not get out of the 50s. Saturday will be another cool day despite more sunshine than clouds. Highs will be in the 50s. Sunshine will give way to clouds on Sunday. Highs will in the 50s to near 60. The next disturbance will bring showers Sunday night into Monday. Highs on Monday will be in the 50s. Behind that system we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine on Tuesday with highs near to just above 60. Clouds will increase again on Wednesday with the chance for some showers arriving later in the day.