Evening weather forecast Wednesday, September 29, 2021

With a clear sky and light winds, temperatures will drop fast this evening. Low temperatures later tonight will be in the 40s. Some of the coldest spots may touch the upper 30s. Sunshine on Thursday will likely mix with, even fade behind, some clouds for a time. After a chilly morning, temperatures will rebound into the lower to middle 60s. Thursday night will be a chilly night with lows in the in the lower 40s. Colder spots will drop into the 30s. Some of the very coldest spots in our region may have their first touch of frost.

A bubble of high pressure will give us a sunny sky on Friday with highs again in the 60s. A few clouds will mix with the sunshine on Saturday with a slightly milder afternoon. Highs will be near to just above 70. A disturbance will pass close to the area on Sunday and Monday bringing us some showers and drizzle. Highs each day will be in the middle to upper 60s. The weather may stay a bit unsettled with more clouds than sunshine with the chance for a couple of showers or some drizzle each day.

