Evening weather forecast Wednesday, September 25th, 2019

This evening will be nice with a mostly clear sky. Later tonight some clouds will start to drift into the area. An approaching front could give us a touch of drizzle or shower to some spots before the sun rises. There will still be a shower or a touch of drizzle in some places early Thursday, especially the farther S&E you live. We will see a partly to mostly sunny sky Thursday afternoon, and it will be a bit breezy as a new air mass starts to move into the region. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 60s across the higher terrain to the middle 70s farther to the south and east. A clear sky and light winds will allow temperatures to drop fast Thursday night. Low temperatures by Friday morning will be in the 40s, some of the coldest spots could touch the upper 30s. An area of high pressure will give us plenty of sunshine on Friday. It will be pleasantly warm in the afternoon on Friday with high temperatures in the lower to middle 70s.





The next front will move into the region over the weekend. Saturday will be warm and more humid with times of clouds and sunshine. This front can bring a couple of showers, maybe a thunderstorm on Saturday. Temperatures on Saturday will rise through the 70s and to near 80 in places. The front may still be close enough to give us a shower or a touch of drizzle in places on Sunday; otherwise, we will have times of clouds and sunshine. Highs will be in the 70s. This front should lift back north of the region for the early part of next week and set the stage for warm weather. Monday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine along with just the chance for showers. Highs will be in the 70s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be quite warm and humid with some sunshine and just the chance for a shower in places. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80s. This is way above average for the start of October. with highs in the 70s to near 80. There will also be the chance for a shower or two each day. Nights will be a bit muggier with lows in the 50s to near 60.