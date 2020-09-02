Evening weather forecast Wednesday, September 2, 2020

We’ll have a scattering of showers and thunderstorms around for a while tonight. Any of these can bring a downpour, but not every place will be hit. Otherwise, tonight will be muggy with some clouds and areas of fog. Lows will be in the middle to upper 60s. Another disturbance will approach the area on Thursday. Ahead of this disturbance there will be some break of sunshine in the morning, especially the farther north and east you are. An area of showers with embedded thunder will develop from the west to the east across the region during the midday and afternoon. With so much moisture in the air, some of this rain can be heavy. Highs on Thursday will be in the middle to upper 70s with only a few spots well east of I-99 reaching to near or above 80°.

A cold front will move through the region later Thursday night into Friday and will sweep this humid and unsettled pattern away from our area. Friday will be partly to mostly sunny and a bit breezy. The humidity will start to lower during the afternoon Highs on Friday will be in the 70s to near 80. Friday night will be a more refreshing night with lows in the 50s. A bubble of high pressure will give us gorgeous weather for the upcoming weekend. We’ll have a nice, sunny day on Saturday with low humidity and highs in the 70s. It will be comfortably cool Saturday night with lows ranging from the middle 40s in some of the cool spots to the lower 50s. Sunshine will mix with some clouds on Sunday with a warm afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80.

Another weak front will move toward the area on Monday, but the chance for rainfall looks pretty small. We’ll have a mix of clouds and sunshine on Monday with highs in the middle to upper 70s. Behind the front Tuesday into Wednesday will be seasonably warm with clouds and sunshine and just the chance for a shower. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70s. There is a small chance for a pop up shower, mainly on Wednesday.