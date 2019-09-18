Evening weather forecast Wednesday, September 18th, 2019

Tonight will be clear and become chilly. If you’re going to be out for awhile this evening, grab a jacket. Later tonight low temperatures will be in the 40s, some of the coldest spots may touch the upper 30s. With such a dry air mass over the region we will only see a few pockets of valley fog later on at night into very early Thursday. After the refreshing start to the day, sunshine will warm us up quite nicely on Thursday. High temperatures will reach the lower to middle 70s with still comfortably low humidity. Friday will start off with some areas of fog then we’ll have a good deal of sunshine in the afternoon. Highs on Friday will be in the 70s, some places approaching 80.

Saturday and Sunday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs each day will be in the upper 70s to the lower 80s. It will also turn a little more humid which will help the nights to be a little milder with lows in the middle to upper 50s. The next front will move through the area on Monday with variable cloudiness and just scattered showers. A thunderstorm can also not be ruled out. Highs on Monday will be in the middle 70s. Behind that front there still may be a shower or a touch of drizzle in places early Tuesday then the rest of the day will become partly to mostly sunny. Highs on Tuesday will be in the lower to middle 70s. We’ll have a mix of clouds and sunshine on Wednesday with highs in the middle to upper 70s. The next front will bring some showers and drizzle Wednesday night into Thursday.