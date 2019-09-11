Evening weather forecast Wednesday, September 11th, 2019

A few spots will have a thunderstorm early this evening then the rest of tonight will stay muggy with some clouds, scattered showers and drizzle. Lows tonight will be in the 60s. A cold front will slowly drift through the area on Thursday. It will still be warm and humid on Thursday despite more clouds than sunshine along with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 70s to the lower 80s.

This front will stall to our south on Friday which will leave us with a much cooler day thanks to an easterly flow from the Atlantic Ocean. We’ll have a good deal of clouds along with some drizzle, and in spots, a shower. Highs on Friday will be in the 60s to near 70. Another front will sweep through the area Saturday morning along with scattered showers. The rest of Saturday will feature both clouds and sunshine with highs in the middle to upper 70s. Behind this front we’ll have nice weather for Sunday and Monday. Sunday will be mostly sunny and pleasantly warm with lower humidity and highs in the 70s to near 80. Sunshine will mix with some clouds on Monday. Highs will again be in the 70s to near 80 and it will start to turn more humid. An easterly flow may develop and give us unsettled weather for Tuesday into Wednesday with a good deal of clouds along with the chance for showers or drizzle. Highs will be in the 70s.