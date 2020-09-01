Evening weather forecast Wednesday, September 1, 2020

We’ll continue to have plenty of clouds tonight along with drizzle, a scattering of showers, maybe a rumble of thunder in places. The best chance for rainfall will be later in the night. We’ll also have areas of fog once again with lows in the 60s. The wind flow should switch to more of a westerly direction on Wednesday, and if it does, it will turn into a much warmer day with highs near to just above 80. We’ll have more clouds than sunshine with scattered showers and a thunderstorm or two moving through the region.

A front stalled close to the area will keep us unsettled on Thursday with more clouds than sunshine along with scattering showers, even a thunderstorm in spots. Highs on Thursday will once again be in the upper 70s to the lower 80s. A cold front will move through the area later Thursday night into early Friday. There still may be a shower early then behind the front the rest of Friday will be partly to mostly sunny and a bit breezy. Highs on Friday will be in the 70s to near 80. Friday night will be a more refreshing night with lows in the 50s. A bubble of high pressure will give us gorgeous weather for the upcoming weekend. We’ll have a nice, sunny day on Saturday with low humidity and highs in the 70s. It will be comfortable cool Saturday night with lows ranging from the middle 40s in some of the cool spots to the lower 50s. Sunshine will mix with some clouds on Sunday with a warm afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80.

The next front will bring the likelihood of showers back to the area on Monday. Highs on Monday will be in the 70s. Tuesday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine along with highs in the middle to upper 70s.