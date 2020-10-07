Evening weather forecast Wednesday, October 7, 2020

There will still be a shower in a few spots near and north of I-80 this evening; otherwise, tonight will be partly cloudy with a diminishing wind. Lows will be in the 40s which is a good bit cooler than last night. Thursday will start off with a fair amount of sunshine, but then some instability clouds will mix in with the sunshine during the midday and afternoon hours. There could even be a sprinkle in some spots, especially west of I-99.

Friday is going to be a nice day. We’ll have plenty of sunshine for most of the day but some high clouds will start to approach from the southwest later in the day. These are clouds that will be streaming from what is now Hurricane Delta. This storm weakened to a category 2 hurricane today but may briefly go back to a category 3 storm before moving to the Gulf Coast, mostly near Louisiana. There is a little better promise for this system to bring us some rain. Saturday will become breezy and warmer with clouds and sunshine though the day may end up clouds. Highs on Saturday will be in the lower to middle 60s. Sunday will feature a good deal of clouds with some rain developing, especially the farther south you are. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to middle 60s. Some rain and fog is still likely for a time Monday with highs in the lower to middle 60s. We do really need the rainfall.

A shower or two is still likely on Tuesday; otherwise, it will be cloudy to partly sunny with highs in the 60s. Wednesday will be mild with clouds and sunshine along with highs in the 60s. Some more showers may approach later Wednesday.