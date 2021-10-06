Evening weather forecast Wednesday, October 6, 2021

Not much is going to change in our weather pattern over the next couple of days. Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy and quite humid for the month of October. Lows will be not too far away from 60. Fog will be developing later at night and lasting into Thursday morning. There can also be drizzle in spots. Once again, the clouds will hold more stubborn near and east of I-99 with some sunshine breaking through to the west. There still some drizzle, even a shower in spots Thursday afternoon. Highs Thursday will be in the lower to middle 70s. Friday will also be mostly cloudy with some showers and drizzle around, especially during the afternoon. There still doesn’t seem to be a lot of rain coming our way. Highs will be near to just above 70. A slow-moving disturbance will bring us more in the way of showers on Saturday. That combined with a flow from the Atlantic Ocean will keep temperatures in the 60s.

We may still have more clouds than sunshine on Sunday, but we’ll be down to just the chance for a shower or some drizzle. Highs will be near to just above 70. Monday and Tuesday will be relatively warm for the second week of October with highs in the lower to middle 70s along with a mix of clouds and sunshine. A late-day shower can not be ruled out on Tuesday. There is a slight chance for a shower Tuesday night into early Wednesday then the rest of Wednesday will be mild with a mix of clouds and sunshine.

