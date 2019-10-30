Evening weather forecast Wednesday, October 30th, 2019

Tonight will remain rather cloudy and mild with fog and showers. There is a slight chance for a thunderstorm in spots. Low temperatures are going to be in the middle to upper 50s. This is closer to our average high temperature for the date. Halloween day is going to be quite unsettled with periods of rain and even a thunderstorm or two as a cold front moves into the region. The best chance for thunderstorms will be in the afternoon into the evening hours. Some of the rainfall will also be heavy with over an inch of rainfall likely in many locations. Ahead of this front, high temperatures on Thursday will be in the 60s, some places will flirt with the 70 degree mark.

Behind the cold front it will be windy and much colder on Friday. There still could be a couple of showers, even a flurry early in the day, then clouds break for some sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 30s to the lower 40s , with some places east of I-99 getting into the mid 40s. Saturday will feature sunshine mixing with some clouds and it will stay chilly with highs in the 40s to near 50. We’ll have more clouds than sunshine with a chance for a shower or flurry on Sunday. Highs on Sunday will be in the lower to middle 40s with a gusty wind making it feel even colder than that. Monday will also be seasonably cool with some sunshine and highs in the 40s to near 50. Clouds will make a return on Tuesday with only a slight chance for a shower. Highs will be in the lower to middle 50s. Wednesday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs in the upper 40s to the lower 50s.