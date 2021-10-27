Evening weather forecast Wednesday, October 27, 2021

Tonight will turn out to be clear and colder. Temperatures will be dropping into the 30s with areas of fog and frost later tonight. Thursday may start off foggy in a lot of spots then the rest of the day will feature a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Rain may arrive by the end of the day. Highs Thursday will be in the upper 50s to near 60. Rain will be around Thursday night and Friday. Some of the rain can be heavy on Friday. It will be windy and chilly on Friday with highs only in the lower to middle 50s. Saturday will be brisk and chilly with a fair amount of clouds and scattered showers. Highs will be in the 50s. Sunday will feature a cloudy to partly sunny sky with just the chance for a shower or two. Highs will be in the middle 50s. We’ll have a mix of clouds and sunshine Monday with highs in the middle 50s. The next front will move into the region with clouds and some showers arriving on Tuesday. Highs on Tuesday will be in the middle 50s. Behind this front, even colder air will come our way later next week. Wednesday will feature more clouds than sunshine with the chance for a couple of sprinkles. There could even be a flurry across the higher terrain. Highs will only be in the 40s.

