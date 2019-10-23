Evening weather forecast Wednesday, October 23rd, 2019

Tonight will be mostly clear. Wiith a dry atmosphere, a clear sky, and less wind, it is going to turn quite chilly. Low temperatures are going to be in the 30s with areas of Frost in many outlying areas.

Thursday will be another nice day with a good deal of sunshine. As a cold front approaches from the northwest a few clouds will mix in with the sunshine during the afternoon. A chilly morning will turn into a milder afternoon with highs in the lower to middle 60s. This front will stall close to the area bringing us more clouds than sunshine on Friday with highs near to just above 80. A couple of showers or some drizzle can not be ruled out, especially the farther north you are.

A stronger storm system will push toward the area on Saturday. Clouds will thicken up fast and a steadier, chilly rainfall will develop and could be heavy at times Saturday night. Saturday will be a chilly day with highs in the lower 50s. Some places may not get out of the 40s if the rain starts fast enough. then the rest of the day will feature more clouds and sunshine with the chance of some more rain later in the day period. It will be a cooler day with high temperatures in the lower 50s. Rain will taper to showers and should eventually come to an end as this storm bring a front through the region on Sunday. High temperatures on Sunday will only be in the 50s. Behind this system Tuesday will be seasonably chilly with clouds and sunshine and highs in the lower to middle 50s and just a chance for a couple of sprinkles. There is a chance for much colder air to come our way by Halloween in the beginning of November.