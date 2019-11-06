Evening weather forecast Wednesday, November 6th, 2019

This evening will be mostly clear then clouds will increase later tonight. There is a chance for a touch of drizzle later tonight. With some places near the freezing mark when this drizzle arrives, please be careful as that could leave isolated icy spots that can catch some drivers off guard. Another cold front will press through the area on Thursday. It will be a cloudy, raw and damp day with periods of rain that will mix with snow during the afternoon, mainly the farther north and west you live. There will be a slushy covering of snow in spots by sunset, especially across the higher terrain. Temperatures on Thursday will not move much with highs only in the upper 30s to the lower 40s.

We’ll have some bands of flurries and snow showers around Thursday night into Friday along with a very cold wind. Lows Thursday night will be in the 20s and then highs will be in the 30s on Friday with the wind making it feel much colder than that. The sky will clear Friday night and lows will be in the teens to near 20. Saturday will be a chilly day with sunshine and just a few clouds. Highs will be in the 30s to near 40. We’ll have a mix of clouds and sunshine slowly on Sunday. It will become breezy and a little milder with highs in the 40s to near 50. The next disturbance will bring a mix of snow and rain on Monday that will change to all snow showers. Highs on Monday will be in the 30s.

Behind that system, a very harsh push of winterlike cold is coming our way into the middle of next week. Tuesday will be windy and quite cold with variable cloudiness, flurries and snow showers. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 20s to the lower 30s. Wednesday will be even colder with clouds, some sunshine and scattered flurries. Most spots will be struggling to leave the 20s next Tuesday.