Evening weather forecast Wednesday, November 3, 2021

Another frosty and cold night is coming our way. We’ll have scattered sprinkles and flurries this evening then later tonight will be partly cloudy. There will be more in the way of clouds farther to the north where there still will be some flurries. Lows tonight will be in the 20s. At least this will be less wind compared to last night.

The weather will not change much for Thursday. We’ll have a mix of clouds and sunshine. The clouds will be more numerous near and north of I-80 and across some of the Laurel Highlands. There will be some sunshine in areas farther to the south you are. There will still be an isolated sprinkle or flurry, especially near and north of I-80. Highs on Thursday will be in the 40s.

High pressure will build into the region and give us brighter and tranquil weather Friday through the upcoming weekend. We’ll have plenty of sunshine on Friday with a chilly morning followed by a cool afternoon with highs in the middle to upper 40s. A good deal of sunshine will help turn a chilly morning to a high near 50 on Saturday. Sunshine will mix with some clouds on Sunday with highs close to 50. Monday will turn even milder with sunshine mixing with some clouds. Highs will be in the middle 50s. Tuesday and Wednesday will also turn warmer with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs will be near to just above 60.

