Evening weather forecast Wednesday, November 27th, 2019

A wind advisory remains in effect for counties along and east of Route 219 until 10am Thursday and 1pm Thursday for the counties to the east. Tonight will become very windy with some wind gusts over 50mph tonight with the highest gusts in the middle of the night. There will be some rain showers this evening then some flurries and snow showers later tonight into Thanksgiving morning. There will be enough snow to cause slick travel near and west of Route 219, where a couple of inches are possible on some of the ridgetops. Near and east of I-99 there will just be some flurries.

Thanksgiving is going to be a windy and chilly day. After the morning flurries and snow showers, clouds will try to break for some sunshine. Highs will be in the 30s to the lower 40s. Friday will be a nice day with sunshine mixing with a few clouds. Highs will range from the middle 30s across the higher terrain to middle 40s in some of the deeper valleys farther to the east. The wind will make it feel colder than that. Friday wil be a nice and calmer day with sunshine and a few clouds. Highs will be in the lower to middle 40s. It will then turn cold Friday night with lows in the 20s. It’s this cold that will cause us some problems later in the weekend.

The next storm system will allow for sunshine to fade behind clouds on Saturday. A wintry mix of snow, ice and rain will start to develop from the southwest to the northeast at the end of the day. Temperatures on Saturday will fail to leave the 30s. This wintry mix likely will cause travel issues Saturday night into Sunday. The precipitation will taper off later in the day on Sunday and any travel issues should go away. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 30s to near 40. Behind that system, it will be blustery and cold on Monday with snow showers and flurries followed by some clearing. Highs on Monday will be in the 30s. Tuesday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine along with some leftover flurries and snow showers. Highs again will be in the 30s. Wednesday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine along with just the chance for some flurries. Highs will be in the middle 30s.