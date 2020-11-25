Evening weather forecast Wednesday, November 25, 2020

As a front pushes through area on Thanksgiving Day, the wind will become westerly. We’ll have a good of clouds along with scattered showers and drizzle. With the breaks in the rainfall and the change in wind direction we will have highs in the 50s. It will also become breezy, especially in the counties along and west of Route 219. Friday will have clouds that will break for some sunshine at times. There still may be a shower or a touch of drizzle in places. Highs will be in the lower to middle 50s. We’ll have a mix of clouds and sunshine Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 40s to near 50.

Sunshine will mix with some clouds on Sunday and it will be seasonably chilly with highs in the 40s. A stronger system will bring rain to the area on Monday. It likely will be a soaking rainfall along with fog. Temperatures will struggle to rise through the 40s. It will also become quite windy on Monday. A cold front will pass through the area on Tuesday. It will turn windy and colder on Tuesday with a mix of rain and snow showers going to all snow showers. Temperatures will not rise higher than the 30s on Tuesday with tempersture. Wednesday will still be windy and cold with variable cloudiness along with some leftover flurries and snow showers. Highs will be in the lower 30s to middle 30s.