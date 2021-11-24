Evening weather forecast Wednesday, November 24, 2021

We’ll have a partly to mostly cloudy sky tonight. With just some thin clouds and light winds early tonight, temperatures will drop fast. We’ll have lows in the lower to middle 30s but then the temperatures will rise as the clouds thicken later tonight.

We’ll have a good deal of clouds on Thanksgiving Day, but it will still be mild with highs in the 40s to near 50. There be a few showers around Thursday, especially during the afternoon and the farther west you are in the region. There will just be the chance for a shower near and east of I-99. As a cold front moves through the region there will be a couple of rain showers that will give way to snow showers Thursday night. There could be some slippery travel to western Pennsylvania by Friday morning.

This front will usher in a much colder air mass for the rest of the holiday weekend. Friday will be windy, and colder, with variable cloudiness and snow showers. The snow showers will be enough to cause some slick roads over the Laurel Highlands. Highs will be in the 30s with the wind making it feel colder than that. We’ll continue to have a cold wind on Saturday with scattered snow showers, especially in the morning. We’ll have a mix of clouds and sunshine on Saturday with highs only be in the lower to middle 30s. Sunday will be a chilly day with more clouds than sunshine. A disturbance will pass close enough to the area to bring the chance for a period of snow or snow showers Sunday into Sunday night. Highs Sunday will be in the lower to middle 30s. Monday will stay cold with more clouds than sunshine along with scattered flurries and snow showers. Highs will be in the lower to middle 30s. There should be an ease in the cold weather pattern later next week.

