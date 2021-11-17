Evening weather forecast Wednesday, November 17, 2021

Tonight will feature a mostly clear sky early with temperatures quickly falling into, and in some spots, through the 40s. Later tonight clouds will thicken and temperatures will start to rise. Lows tonight will be in the 40s but these temperatures will start to rise later tonight. There can be a shower in spots west of Route 219 before sunrise.

Thursday will turn out to be rather cloudy. The next cold front will bring a band of rain through the area. It will become windy and it will turn colder behind the front. Highs will be in the 50s to the lower 60s, but that will happen earlier in the day. We will fall through the 40s and into the 30s in some places by evening. In fact, snowflakes could mix in with the rain showers. Behind the front, much colder air will press into the region and we will have some flurries and snow showers around by Thursday night. Friday will be a very chilly day. Clouds along with scattered flurries and snow showers should give way to some sunshine by the afternoon. Highs on Friday will only be in the 30s to near 40 with the wind making it feel even colder than that. Saturday will be a tranquil, cool day with a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs in the 40s. Another front will return clouds and showers to the area by later in the day on Sunday. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 40s. Rain showers may eventually mix with some snow as colder air moves in on Monday. Much colder looks like it will arrive before the Thanksgiving Holiday. In fact, Tuesday looks quite windy and cold with variable cloudiness along with scattered flurries and snow showers. Highs on Tuesday will only be in the lower to middle 30s. We’ll try to have a little rebound in temperatures from Wednesday into Thanksgiving Day.

