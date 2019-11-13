Evening weather forecast Wednesday, November 13th, 2019

We will have some clouds over the region tonight as a warm front starts to pass by to the north. These clouds will be a little thicker the farther north you are located. It’s going to be another cold tonight, but not quite as cold as last night. Lows tonight will be in the teens to the lower 20s. We’ll have a mix of clouds and sunshine Thursday with highs in the 30s to near 40. Another front will move through the area for Friday but it looks like it will move through without much more than a few patches of clouds.

Friday will be partly to mostly sunny and a little milder with highs in the lower to middle 40s. Behind this next front, we will have a reinforcement of chilly air for the region for the upcoming weekend. Saturday will be sunny to partly cloudy and chilly with highs in the 30s to near 40. It will be chilly to cold, but at least dry, with some sunshine for the Penn State game on Saturday which kicks off at noon. It will become cold again Saturday night with lows in the teens to near 20. Sunday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine along with highs in the 30s to the lower 40s.

Monday into Tuesday will turn a little milder despite a little more in the way of clouds. Highs each day will be in the 40s. There is a small chance for a sprinkle or flurry on Tuesday but it looks like most of the unsettled weather will stay well off to our east early next week. Wednesday will be cloudy to partly sunny with highs in the 40s.