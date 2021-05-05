Evening weather forecast Wednesday, May 5, 2021

We’re going to have a brief break from the unsettled weather pattern. Clouds will break for a partly cloudy sky tonight. It will be a bit chilly. Lows will range from the 30s with a bit of frost possible in the colder spots to near 40 across the rest of the area. Thursday will feature times of clouds and sunshine. The day likely will end with more in the way of clouds. Highs will be in the 50s to near 60.

The next system will bring some showers on Friday. It will be a cooler day with highs in the 50s. Saturday will be a slightly nicer day with clouds, some sunshine and a bit of a breeze. It will stay cool with highs in the lower to middle 50s. Mother’s Day will be cloudy and damp with periods of rain along with fog. Temperatures will have a tough time trying to get out of the 50s. Monday will start damp with some rain then the rest of the day will feature a cloudy to partly sunny sky. Highs on Monday will be close to 60. Tuesday and Wednesday will both feature at least partial sunshine. Highs each day will be in the lower to middle 60s.

