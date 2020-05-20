Evening weather forecast Wednesday, May 20, 2020

Tonight will feature a partly to mostly clear sky. With a lot of the breaks in the clouds, a dry atmosphere and less in the way of wind, temperatures will fall fast. Low temperatures will be mostly in the 40s, but some colder spots near and north of I-80 will drop into the 30s. This can bring a light frost to some colder spots. Because of this, a frost advisory is in effect for Clearfield, Centre counties to the north and east. If you live in a colder spot and have some tender plants outside, cover them with a cloth cover after sunset and take it off just after sunrise tomorrow.

Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a shower in spots, especially the farther west you are in our region. Highs on Thursday will be in lower to middle 60s.

The upper level low pressure system that has been spinning to our west will weaken and lift through the region on Friday leaving us with the most unsettled day for the end of work week. We will have a good deal of clouds along with numerous showers, and in spots, a thunderstorm. Temperatures on Friday will struggle to rise out of the 50s and into the lower 60s. This system will still be close enough to our area to give us more clouds than sunshine with scattered showers on Saturday. Highs on Saturday will be in the lower to middle 70s.

Sunday will be warm with clouds and sunshine and highs in the middle to upper 70s and only the chance for a shower or thunderstorm popping up in spots. Monday will be partly sunny and warm with highs in the middle to upper 70s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be warm and humid with clouds and sunshine along with the chance for a shower or thunderstorm later in the day. Highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80.