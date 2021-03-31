Evening weather forecast Wednesday, March 31, 2021

This evening will stay damp and chilly with some showers, drizzle and fog. Another batch of steadier precipitation will move in for the middle of the night, but as cold air moves in the rain will mix with and change to a period of snow. The snow will accumulate a slushy covering to an inch or so in places, mainly on grassy surfaces in the higher elevations and north of I-80. We are not expecting any significant travel issue. This will be a quick period of snow and it will taper off to just scattered flurries by morning. It will become windy and colder tonight will lows ranging from the upper 20s in the higher terrain and north of I-80 to the middle to upper 30s in the deeper valleys east of I-99.

Thursday will be windy and cold with clouds, some sunshine along with scattered flurries. There will also be a couple of snow showers around in the counties along the Route 219 corridor. Thursday night will be blustery and quite cold with some clouds and lows in the 20s. Some of the colder spots will be dropping into the upper teens. Clouds will break for a return of sunshine on Friday, but it will stay blustery and cold. Highs Friday will only reach the 30s to near 40. Saturday will be sunny to partly cloudy with a slightly milder afternoon. Highs will be in the lower to middle 50s. There is a slight chance for shower Saturday night into very early Sunday. The rest of Easter Sunday will be turn even milder with highs near to just above 60 along with a mix of sun and clouds. We’ll have a sun and clouds on Monday with a mild afternoon. Highs will be in the middle, maybe upper 60s. Tuesday will also be mild with clouds and sunshine with only a slight chance for some showers later in the day. Highs Tuesday will be in the middle to upper 60s. Wednesday will be quite mild despite a good deal of clouds and scattered showers. Highs will be in the middle to upper 60s.