Evening weather forecast Wednesday, March 3, 2021

Some clouds will move back into the area tonight as a cold front moves through the area. We’ll just have some patches of clouds near and east of I-99 with more clouds to the west. Some places in the counties along Route 219 will even have some flurries later tonight into early Thursday. Thursday will be breezy and chilly with clouds breaking for sunshine. The clouds will break faster in the eastern part of the region and will hold tougher farther to the west. Highs on Thursday will range from the middle 30s across the higher terrain to the lower 40s in the deeper valleys to the east of I-99.

The next area of high pressure is going to be slow to push into the region. That is going to leave us chilly Friday through the weekend. We’ll have some clouds mixed with our sunshine on Friday. Highs will only be in the lower to middle 30s. Saturday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs in the 30s to near 40. Sunday will be partly to mostly sunny but still chilly with highs in the 30s to near 40. A big warm up is coming our way for next week. Sunshine Monday will help us rebound back to near 50 in many spots. Tuesday will turn breezy and even warmer with sunshine, a few clouds along with highs in the middle to 50s. Wednesday will be windy and warmer with clouds and sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 50s to near 60. The next system may give us our first chance for some rain later Wednesday into Wednesday night.