Evening weather forecast Wednesday, March 17, 2021

Clouds will thicken again early tonight. The next storm system will move toward the region and overspread the area later tonight. Temperatures will not drop too much tonight with lows in the lower 40s. This is a good bit above the average low temperatures where are in the upper 20s. We’ll have rain at varying rates Thursday. Some of the rain will be heavy, and in some spots, total rainfall will exceed an inch. We’ll also have fog on Thursday. With the rain, clouds and fog, temperatures will not rise much on Thursday with highs in the 40s.

As some colder air starts to press in from the north, the rain will mix with, maybe even change to snow Thursday evening into Thursday night north of I-80. There will be a slushy covering in these places. There will still be a couple of scattered showers of rain and snow around later Thursday night into very early Friday, then the rest of the day will be blustery and chilly with clouds breaking for some sunshine. Highs will be in the lower to middle 40s.

An area of high pressure will settle over the region and give us a nice, bright weather not just for the weekend, but into the beginning of next week. Saturday and Sunday will be nice and sunny. Saturday will still be cool with highs in the middle to upper 40s. Saturday night will be chilly with lows in the 20s, then temperatures on Sunday will rebound into the middle 50s thanks to the sunshine. We’ll have plenty of sunshine again on Monday with highs in the upper 50s to near 60. Sunshine will mix with clouds on Tuesday with highs in the lower to middle 60s. Wednesday will be breezy and quite mild with clouds and sunshine with highs in the middle to upper 60s.