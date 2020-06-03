Evening weather forecast Wednesday, June 3, 2020

We’ll have some showers and thunderstorms around this evening, especially early tonight and the farther south you are. The rest of tonight will be partly cloudy and humid with a few areas of fog, especially where we had some rainfall. Lows tonight will be in the lower to middle 60s.

A front will still be close enough to bring some showers and thunderstorms on Thursday, especially during the afternoon hours; otherwise, we’ll have clouds and sunshine. It will be warm and humid. Highs on Thursday will be in the 70s to near 80. Any showers or thunderstorms would subside Thursday evening then partly cloudy later at night. Friday will still be a bit warm and humid with a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs near to just above 80. A few spots will have a shower or thunderstorm on Friday, but it will not be as active as what we are going to have through the middle of the week.

A front will slip through the area on Saturday and a shower or thunderstorm can not be ruled out. Otherwise, Saturday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs near to just above 80. Another nice air mass will start to move in for the second half of the weekend. A pleasant area of high pressure will slide back over the region and give us gorgeous weather Sunday into Monday with plenty of sunshine along with warm afternoons and comfortable nights. Tuesday will also feature a good deal of sunshine with a warmer afternoon. Highs will be near to just above 80. Wednesday will be warm and humid with clouds and sunshine. Some showers and thunderstorms will likely arrive later Wednesday. Highs on Wednesday will be in the lower to middle 80s.