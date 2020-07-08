Evening weather forecast Wednesday, July 8, 2020

A few soaking thunderstorms will be scattered around the area early this evening; otherwise, it will stay muggy tonight with patchy clouds. There will be some areas of fog, mainly in the places that got some rainfall. Lows will be in the middle to upper 60s with a few warmer spots staying in the 70s.

The chance for rainfall will dip a little more again for Thursday and Friday and that is unfortunate as we do need rain. It will be hot and humid each day with hazy sunshine and just a few clouds. Highs each day will be close to 90. A disturbance will develop off of the Southeast coastline and try to move northward this weekend. As of now we are not going to have much in the way of influence from this system, but it could dent the heat a little for a brief time. Saturday will be quite warm and humid with a mix of clouds and hazy sunshine. There will be a shower or thunderstorm in a few spots, especially during the afternoon and evening.

After that, it seems like Sunday may be rain free with partial sunshine. It will be warm and humid, but not quite as warm, not as humid with highs in the lower to middle 80s. Monday and Tuesday will be very warm and humid with some sunshine each day and only a slight chance for a pop up thunderstorm. Highs both days will be in the middle to upper 80s. The heat is then really going to ramp up again later next week. Wednesday will be hot and humid with hazy sunshine. Highs on Wednesday will be near to just above 90.