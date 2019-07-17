Evening weather forecast Wednesday, July 17th, 2019

We’ll have scattered showers and thunderstorms this evening. Some of these storms will bring flooding downpours and gusty winds. If you come across a flooded area, use caution. Through the night, we will remain muggy and mostly cloudy. A few spots could have another shower. Low temperatures will only dip into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Thursday, we will see some clouds and a hazy sunshine. It will continue to be humid. A shower or thunderstorm could develop in some spots. We will still be very warm with temperatures in the upper 80s and possibly 90 in some areas.

A major heatwave will be with us Friday into the weekend. Friday, we will have some hazy sunshine. The humidity will continue to be high. A stray thunderstorm cannot be rolled out in the afternoon. With these hotter days coming, be cautious. Although it will be nice swimming weather, the heat will be dangerous. Use sunscreen and limit your time in the sun. Try to do any yard work in the morning or evening to avoid the sun at its strongest. Also, it will be important to stay hydrated this weekend. Friday’s high temperatures will reach into the 90s. Saturday will be similar to Friday. We will have hazy sunshine and continue to be hot and humid. We could have a stray thunderstorm in the afternoon. Temperatures will reach into the mid 90s. We will still be hot and humid Sunday. Hazy sunshine will stay for most of the day. Some areas will see a thunderstorm late. Temperatures will be in the lower 90s.

We will see some relief Monday. We will see more clouds than sunshine, but scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible. It will not be as hot or humid as this weekend, but it will still be very warm. Temperatures will reach into the mid to upper 80s. Tuesday will bring refreshing break from the heat and humidity. We will see a partly cloudy sky becoming mostly sunny. High temperatures will reach the lower 80s. We will stay sunny on Wednesday. Some clouds may pass through. Wednesday’s high temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.