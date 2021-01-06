Evening weather forecast Wednesday, January 6, 2021

The gray weather pattern continued today which meant temperatures really didn’t move much again. Temperatures this morning started near to just above 30 and then didn’t rise much higher than the middle 30s this afternoon. Clouds do tend to keep temperatures up at night and down during the day. This means it won’t be too cold again tonight. Right now we still have plenty of clouds. Temperatures are still in the lower to middle 30s in most spots. This is very close to where we were this time yesterday.

We’ve stayed in a gray and unsettled pattern for a while and it is only going to change a little as we head through the upcoming week. Tonight will remain rather cloudy and it will be a bit brisk over the higher elevations. A couple of isolated flurries can not be ruled out. With the clouds, temperatures will not drop much with lows ranging from the middle 20s over the higher terrain to near 30 in the deeper valleys. Thursday will likely start off with a fair amount of clouds, but sunshine will make a return. The clearing may take a while for areas west of I-99. Despite a return of at least some sunshine, it will still be a seasonably chilly day with highs in the middle 30s. The next disturbance will pass week to our south on Friday, but will bring a fair amount of clouds back to the area. Highs on Friday will be in the lower to middle 30s. Behind the system, the weekend will be seasonably chilly with times of clouds and sunshine. There may be a little more in the way of sunshine on Sunday. Highs each day will be in the middle 30s. Clouds will start to become more prominent on Monday with highs in the middle 30s. The next storm system pass close enough to bring a bit of a wintry mix on Tuesday with highs in the lower to middle 30s. There may be some leftover flurries early Wednesday then the rest of the day will be cloudy to partly sunny with highs in the middle to upper 30s.