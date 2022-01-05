Evening weather forecast Wednesday, January 5, 2022

A cold front will bring a couple of sprinkles and flurries to the area early tonight. There could even be a snow shower in spots. The rest of tonight will be partly cloudy and it will turn colder with lows in the upper teens to the lower 20s.

Behind the front, Thursday will be a colder day with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Highs on Thursday will be in the 30s. The next disturbance looks like it will bring some snow from very late Thursday into Friday. Right now it looks like much of the region will get around an inch accumulation, but there can be more in some of the higher elevations of the Laurel Highlands. Some of the ridges of Somerset County could get more than 3 inches. Because of this, the National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Thursday night for Somerset County. Though keep in mind that it does take much snow to make roads slippery, so plan on giving yourself more time to travel Friday morning. Friday will be windy and much colder with the snow or snow showers giving way to some sunshine. Temperatures will be no higher than the 20s, in fact, some places may drop into the teens by evening. The wind is going to make it feel even colder than that. Saturday will be a seasonably cold day despite a good deal of sunshine. While some places will start the day in the lower teens to the single digits, highs will be mid the lower to middle 30s.

The area will be cold enough that the next storm system will likely bring us sleet and freezing rain Sunday morning. That mix will change to rain as temperatures Sunday rise through the 30s to the lower 40s. Behind that system, Monday will be windy and colder with snow showers. We’ll have a high in the lower to middle 30s, but afternoon temperatures may fall into the 20s. Tuesday will be quite cold with leftover flurries or snow showers giving way to some sunshine. Temperatures will not rise higher than the 20s.

