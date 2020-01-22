Evening weather forecast Wednesday, January 22, 2020

With just some patches of high clouds around, temperatures tonight will still fall a fair amount, but it will not be nearly as cold as last night. Lows tonight will be in the teens to near 20. Thursday will turn even milder despite sunshine being filtered, and at times blocked, by a veil of mid to high level clouds. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the 30s to near 40. As the next storm system approaches the area, clouds will continue to thicken Friday. Some rain or a mix of rain, snow and perhaps ice will start to arrive from the southwest later in the day. Despite this, temperatures will be in the 30s to near 40.

We’ll have a wintry mix of rain, snow and perhaps ice Friday night into Saturday. Right now it looks like it will be too warm for significant snow or ice but it is something that we will continue to watch as time gets closer. Highs on Saturday will be in the 30s and should be above freezing in most spots. The best chance for any problems from this system will be in the higher elevations and/or areas near and north of I-80. This mix will change to all snow showers later Saturday night into Sunday.

On the backside of this system, Sunday will be blustery and cold with variable cloudiness and snow showers. Highs on Sunday will be in the 30s. We’ll have a mix of clouds and sunshine on Monday with just a slight chance for some flurries or snow showers. Highs on Monday will be in the 30s to near 40. Tuesday will be a tranquil day with clouds and sunshine along with highs in the 30s to near 40. Sunshine will mix with clouds Wednesday with a milder afternoon. Highs Wednesday will be near to above 40.