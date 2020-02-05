Evening weather forecast Wednesday, February 5, 2020

Tonight will be mostly cloudy. An area of rainfall will spread northward across the region this evening. Temperatures will be very close to the freezing mark which means that some of this rain will freeze on untreated surfaces. The best chance for this to happen is in the counties near and north of I-80 and on bridges and overpasses, along with some rural roads. Because of this ice in spots, a winter weather advisory is in effect for the entire region into Thursday morning. While the advisory lasts until 10am for most locations, the threat should be over well before then in most locations. Lows tonight will be in the upper 20s to the lower 30s, though these will happen by the middle of the night and temperatures will rise later tonight. There may be some slick spots early in the day Thursday, but for the most part, the daylight hours will go without major travel issues. We will have a good deal of clouds along with showers and drizzle, along with areas of fog. Temperatures will slowly rise through the 30s and into the 40s. The highest temperatures will likely be in the areas west of Route 219. The rain will become steadier Thursday night as a storm system move through the region. There may even be a rumble of thunder in places. Temperatures Thursday night will hold in the upper 30s to the 40s in most spots. On the backside of this system, it will become windy and colder on Friday. A mix of rain and snow will change over to all snow showers. There can be some slick spots developing, especially in the Laurel Highlands. Temperatures on Friday will drift down into and through the 30s. It will be blustery Friday night with leftover flurries and snow showers. Lows will be in the teens to the lower 20s. Saturday will feature clouds, some sunshine along with just the chance for some flurries. Highs on Saturday will be in the 30s. A weak system passing near to just south of our area may give us a touch of light snow or flurries Saturday night into very early Sunday, then the rest of Sunday will feature times of clouds and sunshine. Highs in the 30s to near 40. We’ll have some unsettled weather early next week. Monday will be rather cloudy with showers that still could start as a bit of wintry mix. Highs will be in the upper 30s to the lower 40s. Another batch of rainfall may develop on Tuesday, perhaps again starting as a bit of a mix. Temperatures Tuesday will rebound into the lower to middle 40s. Showers will also be possible on Wednesday with highs in the lower 40s.