Evening weather forecast Wednesday, February 24, 2021

A cold front will bring scattered light showers through the area this evening. Behind the front, the rest of tonight will become breezy with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Lows tonight will range form the middle 20s across the higher elevations near and west of Route 219 to the lower 30s in the valleys east of I-99. The wind is going to make it feel colder than that.

We’ll have a chilly wind on Thursday. There will still be some clouds around early in the day, but it will turn fairly sunny from the midday through the afternoon. Despite the sun, Thursday will be a cooler day with highs in the 30s to near 40. A clear sky and less wind will set the stage for a cold night Thursday night. Lows will be in the lower 20s with some of the colder rural valley spots dropping into the teens. Friday will feature sunshine mixing with some clouds. Highs will be in the upper 30s to near 40. As another push of milder air comes our way, there will be a touch of rain later Friday night into Saturday morning. It may be cold enough for there to be a touch of a mix at first. After the rain ends, the rest of Saturday will be milder with the return of some sunshine. Highs will be in the middle to upper 40s. A couple of showers are possible on Sunday; otherwise, we will have a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Highs will be near 50. Monday will be windy with times of clouds and sunshine with highs in the middle to upper 40s. A shower cannot be ruled out on Monday.

Tuesday will be a nice day with sunshine and a few clouds. It will be a little cooler with highs near to just above 40. Wednesday will feature clouds and sunshine with just a chance for a bit of rain. Highs will be in the lower to middle 40s. Temperatures will drift back to near average through the end of next week.