Evening weather forecast Wednesday February 10, 2021

The pattern that has brought a parade of mostly weak disturbances will continue. Each of these will bring snow to spots, and while none of them seem to be major, they will cause a few travel issues. Snow will continue to develop this evening and will fall at varying rates into the early morning hours on Thursday. Accumulations will range from a coating to an inch in places near and north of I-80 with most other places getting 1-3”. Some of the higher elevations in the Laurel Highlands, extreme southwestern Blair County and Bedford county will get a few inches, maybe a touch more. Temperatures tonight will not drop too much with lows in the 20s. The snow will be done by sunrise on Thursday with just a leftover flurries in spots, though do keep in mind that there will be some slick roads leftover from this system in the morning. The rest of Thursday will be chilly with leftover clouds and highs in the 20s to near 30.. Another system will pass south of the area Thursday night into early Friday, but this system will stay to our south with only the chance for flurries, maybe a snow shower, down near the Maryland border . Clouds should break for some sunshine Friday afternoon with highs in the upper 20s to near 30.

Clouds will increase again on Saturday with another period of snow is likely later Saturday into early Valentine’s Day. There may also be a bit of a wintry mix with that system. Behind that system, we’re going to have cloudy to partly sunny for the rest of Valentine’s Day. Highs Sunday will be in the 20s to near 30. We’ll have more clouds than sunshine and a colder day on Monday with highs in the 20s. The next system then moves in for Tuesday. As of now, this system looks like it will bring more precipitation but could also bring more of a wintry mix. It is still early for figuring the details of this system as it will really depend on what happens with the previous systems. More tranquil weather looks to return on Wednesday with a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs near to just above the freezing mark.