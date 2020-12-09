Evening weather forecast Wednesday, December 9, 2020

Tonight will remain rather cloudy. These clouds along with a bit of a breeze will help to keep temperatures from falling too much with lows mostly from the middle 20s to near 30.

Thursday will start off with some clouds around, especially west of I-99; otherwise, the day will become partly to mostly sunny. It won’t be quite as chilly during the afternoon with highs in the 40s. Some spots will approach 50. Friday will feature a sunny to partly cloudy sky with an even milder afternoon. Highs will be in the 50s. The next front will bring an increase in cloudiness on Saturday. Temperatures Saturday will reach well into the 40s before some showers develop later in the day or early at night. This system will bring us rain showers Saturday night into Sunday. Colder air will start to arrive Sunday afternoon with a gusty wind. Highs Sunday will be in the lower to middle 40s but as cold air arrives the showers could mix with snow later in the day.

Monday will be a brisk and cold day with a fair amount of clouds along with the chance for some flurries and snow showers. Highs will be in the middle to upper 30s. There is a lot of uncertainty as we head into the middle of next week. Right now it looks like we will have a break on Tuesday will clouds, some sunshine and just a slight chance for a snow or rain shower. Highs will be in the 30s. The next front will bring a mix of rain and snow showers on Wednesday. Highs will be in the middle to upper 30s.